Jada Pinkett Smith has been a constant support to her husband Will Smith post the Oscar slap incident

Five months after Will Smith grabbed headlines the world over due to his infamous slap incident at the Oscars awards, the actor is trying to move on and leaning on his wife Jada Pinkett Smith.



On Saturday, the couple was spotted in Malibu for the first time in public since the March 27 Oscars incident. Will had slapped comedian Chris Rock on stage over a joke made about Jada's bald head. Jada has been diagnosed with alopecia and had been open about it since 2018.



Post the incident, the actor, who won the Best Actor award the same night, was barred from attending Academy events for 10 years. Will himself resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Will Smith should apologise to all for spoiling Oscars 2022 with his toxic masculinity

A source told People, "Will is doing good. He spends a lot of time with Jada. He is very happy about her constant support. They are very close and back each other up. Family is everything to them."

Also Read: Will Smith apologises to Chris Rock, his mom, family for the Oscar slap: 'My behaviour was unacceptable'

Will feels like he "learned a lot in the past few months," the source added.



In July, Will posted an apology video on his social media explaining that night and apologizing directly to Rock for the first time since the incident. Will also apologised to his family. He claimed he had reached out to Rock privately and that he received a message back that Rock was "not ready to talk" and would "reach out" when he was.

In the video, Will also clarified that Jada did not play a part in his outburst. "I made a choice on my own from my own experiences, from my history with Chris. Jada had nothing to do with it," he said in the video.

Chris Rock ‘not ready’ to speak to Will Smith after apology video for Oscar slap



"I'm sorry, babe. I want to say sorry to my kids and my family for the heat that I've brought on all of us."

Will also added that he "spent the last three months replaying and understanding the complexities and nuances of what happened."



He added, "I'm not gonna try to unpack all of that right now, but I can say to you there was no part of me that thought that was the right way to behave in that moment."