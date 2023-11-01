'It was magic': Matthew Perry's serendipitous casting as Chandler Bing in Friends

The world was met with heart-wrenching news on Saturday, October 28 as it learned of the passing of Matthew Perry, a beloved actor whose portrayal of Chandler Bing on the hit TV show Friends left an enduring mark on the hearts of fans around the globe. As the news of his passing spread, an overwhelming sense of grief and loss has gripped the legions of Friends enthusiasts, who are now collectively mourning the loss of one of the show's iconic stars.

Reflecting on Friends and the beloved actor, former WBTV comedy boss David Janollari shared some intimate details about the casting process that brought Chandler Bing to life on screen. In a column he penned for The Hollywood Reporter, he expressed, "Casting the six Friends, along with creators Marta Kauffman, David Crane, and Kevin Bright, was challenging. They all had to be 'stars.' The chemistry had to be believable. You just had to love them. And no one was more elusive than Chandler."

With only two roles left to cast just days before production on the pilot, he recalled a pivotal moment during a CBS pilot run-through that changed the course of the show's history. He described how Matthew Perry, who was a guest star in the struggling CBS pilot, stood out and "literally stole the show." This unexpected discovery led Janollari to consider Perry for the role of Chandler.