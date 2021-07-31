In a first, Tom Hanks joins Wes Anderson’s next

Oscar-winning Hollywood actor tom Hanks will appear in Wes Anderson’s next movie, which is expected to shoot in Spain, reports claim.



Although the length and significance of his role remains unclear at this point of time, sources told an entertainment website that it is a brief appearance and more along the lines of being a cameo.



If true, then this movie will mark the first time Tom Hanks will appear in an Anderson production.



Reportedly, Adrien Brody, Bill Murray and Tilda Swinton will also appear in the project, and Anderson is both writing and directing it.



In other news, Wes Anderson will release his film ‘The French Dispatch’ via Searchlight Picture on October 22 this year, following a Cannes debut.



Tom Hanks, who was last seen in ‘News of the World’, will next soon be seen in sci-fi feature ‘Finch’ that is slated to release on Apple TV+.



His other upcoming works include Baz Luhrman’s Elvis Presley musical and Robert Zemeckis’ ‘Pinocchio’.

