I Know What You Did Last Summer trailer: Teenagers tied together by a dark secret

After the 1997 version of author Lois Duncan’s 1973 novel 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' went on to become a rage among thriller lovers, a new show following similar premise is set to release on Amazon Prime Video.



The first trailer of the series has left us all perplexed. The recurring theme of the clown face emoji could mean a lot of things and there's blackmailing and murder involved.

"One year after the fatal car accident that haunted their graduation night, a group of teenagers find themselves bound together by a dark secret and stalked by a brutal killer. As they try to piece together who’s after them, they reveal the dark side of their seemingly perfect town — and themselves. Everyone is hiding something, and uncovering the wrong secret could be deadly," reads the series' logline.



What could be the storyline that will set this one apart from the 1997 legendary movie? Only time will tell.

'I Know What You Did Last Summer' show stars Madison Iseman, Bill Heck, Brianne Tju, Ezekiel Goodman, Ashley Moore, Sebastian Amoruso, Fiona Rene, Cassie Beck and Brooke Bloom.

The show’s first four episodes are set to premiere on October 15, while the rest of the individual episodes will be dropped on the platform every Friday until the November 12: the season finale.

Check out the trailer here:



