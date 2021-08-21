'How I Met Your father' star Hilary Duff tests positive for Covid-19

On Friday, 'How I Met Your Father' actor Hilary Duff has posted a picture of herself lying in bed on her Instagram stories with a caption calling the Delta variant of Coronavirus a 'little bi**h'.



Duff added, “Symptoms: bad headache. No taste or smell. Sinus Pressure. Brain fog. Happy to be vaxxed.”



Recently, the star-studded cast of ‘How I Met Your Mother’ spinoff--'How I Met our Father'--was released and this time, the comedy series stars Hillary Duff as Sophie, who is telling her son the story of how she met his father.



Ever since that story broke, fans have been eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of the enitre cast in one frame. And Hilary Duff has granted that wish through Instagram.



"Who's ready for us???" Duff had written in the caption of her recent Instagram post. "We may or may not have been sitting in front of a certain someone's apartment..."



In the post, Duff appears alongside costars Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran, Suraj Sharma, Chris Lowell, and Brandon Micheal Hall. Some of them have also posted their own versions of the picture on their respective Instagram accounts.



"Who's your daddy?" Ainsley had written in her caption, also sharing the cast photo. "P.S. You're going to freak when you see what we were looking directly at."



‘How I Met Your Father’ is by original creators of HIMYM, Craig Thomas and Carter Bays. The Hulu show revolves around Sophie and her close-knit group of friends who are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options.



A release date for 'How I Met Your Father' hasn't yet been announced.

