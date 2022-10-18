'House of the Dragon' Season 1 finale trailer teases war and mayhem in Westeros

Proving all naysayers wrong, 'House of the Dragon' has became a show with a similar reputation as its parent series 'Game of Thrones' — something that dominated a big part of the conversation centring around television shows. Some might say that compared head-to-head and season-to-season, 'HotD' season 1 has an edge over 'GoT' season 1. 'HotD' is set about 172 years before the events of the original show. Like the story of Jon Snow, Arya Stark, Daenerys Targaryen, and so on, 'HotD' also centres around a struggle for the Iron Throne, the seat of the monarch on the fictional continent of Westeros. But while the tussle for power in 'GoT' was between houses, in the new series it is among the Targaryens themselves.

Now, only one episode of season 1 remains to be aired. A trailer for the season finale is out. You can watch it below.

In the penultimate episode, titled 'The Green Council', King Viserys I Targaryen (Paddy Considine) finally shuffled off his mortal coil. While he had designated his daughter and only child Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy) as the heir, Queen Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) claimed he changed his mind just before dying and said their son Aegon should be the king instead. Now the Red Keep is being controlled by the Hightowers and their allies while Rhaenyra and her uncle/lover Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) sit at Dragonstone off the coast of Westeros. War beckons, and this will not be pretty since each sides has plenty of dragons.

As shown in the trailer, Princess Rhaenys Targaryen (Eve Best) has joined Rhaenyra's side. Every house on Westeros will have to choose sides in the upcoming war.

'House of the Dragon' finale will stream on October 24 morning in India.