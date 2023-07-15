Hollywood actors strike effect: Dune 2 panel cancelled at San Diego Comic-Con

Just one day ago, the Hollywood actors' union, SAG-AFTRA, voted unanimously to go on strike following unsuccessful negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP). This strike adds to the ongoing WGA strike already taking place. As a result, this year's Comic-Con, the beloved convention for comic books, movies, and cosplay enthusiasts, will not feature any on-screen talent. Major players in the industry, such as Netflix, Disney, Marvel Studios, and others, have chosen to abstain from the event due to the ongoing writer's strike. Now, with actors also joining the strike, more and more panels are being cancelled. Legendary cancels Dune: Part 2 panel The latest casualty in the string of panel cancellations is Legendary, the studio responsible for the highly anticipated Dune: Part 2. Borys Kit of The Hollywood Reporter shared on Twitter, "Due to actions related to the #SAGstrike, Legendary has withdrawn from Comic-Con, resulting in the cancellation of a panel that would have showcased the cast and footage of DUNE PART 2."

Now, it is unlikely that the Comic-Con will even take place.

Also Read: Hollywood studios seek to replace background actors with AI after one day's pay What is Dune: Part 2 all about? The Denis Villeneuve directorial is the sequel to 2021's Dune. It continues the story of Timothée Chalamet's Paul Atreides of House Atreides, heir to dukedom, who seeks revenge for his father's death. While Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Zendaya, David Dastmalchian, Charlotte Rampling, and Javier Bardem return from the previous film, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Christopher Walken, and Léa Seydoux join the cast in Part Two. Villeneuve has also penned the script along with Jon Spaihts. Like the first film, Part Two is also based on the novel Dune by Frank Herbert. The film comes out on November 3.

Dune: Part Two synopsis Dune: Part Two's official synopsis says it "will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee."

Also Read: What does Hollywood actors strike mean for upcoming movies and TV shows? Further impact of SAG-AFTRA strike SAG-AFTRA represents a significant number of actors in the industry, and their strike has the potential to cause even more significant disruptions. As actors refuse to work, ongoing productions will likely face delays or temporary shutdowns. High-profile projects heavily reliant on SAG-AFTRA members could face challenges in completing their filming schedules, leading to rescheduling, script revisions, and even potential replacement of actors. That is, of course, assuming the strike does not assume a bigger shape and shuts down Hollywood altogether. Which it really can.

