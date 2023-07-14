What does Hollywood actors strike mean for upcoming movies and TV shows?

The American entertainment industry is currently facing a double blow as two major labour unions, the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) and the Writers Guild of America (WGA), are on strike. While WGA began the strike back in May, SAG-AFTRA's strike kicked off after negotiations with AMPTP (Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers) failed. With actors and writers taking to the streets to collectively demand fair compensation, improved working conditions, and protection of their rights against artificial intelligence tools like ChatGPT, the question arises: Will these strikes disrupt the production of TV shows and movies?

The impact of SAG-AFTRA strike

SAG-AFTRA represents a significant number of actors in the industry, and their strike has the potential to cause significant disruptions. As actors refuse to work, ongoing productions may face delays or temporary shutdowns. High-profile projects heavily reliant on SAG-AFTRA members could face challenges in completing their filming schedules, leading to rescheduling, script revisions, and even potential replacement of actors. That is, of course, assuming the strike does not assume a bigger shape and shuts down Hollywood altogether. Which it really can.

The ongoing WGA strike

Adding to the complexity, the WGA initiated their strike prior to the SAG-AFTRA action. The writers' demands roughly align with those of the actors, centring around fair compensation and protection of their creative rights. This dual strike scenario presents a unique challenge for the industry, as both crucial elements of TV and film production unite in their pursuit of equitable treatment. The combined impact of these parallel strikes could amplify disruptions, potentially leading to widespread production delays and a reshuffling of release schedules.