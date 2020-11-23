Here's how Scarlett Johansson, husband Colin Jost saved wedding money for an important cause

Hollywood actress Scarlett Johnasson and husband Colin Jost wed in an intimate ceremony but not only for their love of a simple ceremony but because they were saving wedding money for an important cause.

The couple who met on the set of Saturday Night Live (she was a host while Colin was a writer) went for a quiet and simple ceremony so much so that they had mailers with hand written notes on grade school-esque index cards with the explanation, "We’re trying to save money for the wedding."

Scarlett Johnasson and Colin Jost saved up money for the nonprofit Meals on Wheels, with whom the couple partnered in making their Oct.ober 29 “Jost Married,” announcement on Instagram. Meals on Wheels is a US-based charity for elderly people.

The charity posted: "Their wedding wish is to help make a difference for vulnerable older adults." They helped generate $10,000 in the couple’s honor.

Scarlett and Colin went to extreme lengths to cut costs as they even got Saturday Night Live show’s veteran writer-producers, Steve Higgins, serve as the officiant.

