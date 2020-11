Grey's Anatomy: Thanks for the Memories

Where to watch: Amazon prime

Episode: Season 2, Episode 9

''Thanksgiving is all about gratitude, appreciation, giving thanks. No matter what words you use, they all mean the same thing. Happy''. Meredith Grey says.



In the episode, none of the doctors can resist cutting as Izzie tries to embrace the season by making a perfect Thanksgiving dinner but doesn't know how, however, Burke saves the day and helps her, while Cristina, Meredith, and Alex hide at work instead of helping Izzie; and George has to embrace his own O'Malley tradition by shooting a Turkey.

(Photograph:Twitter)