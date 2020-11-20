Check out the most expensive gifts that Hollywood stars have given each other

After 'Sucker' reached the #1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100, Nick Jonas celebrated the occasion and gifted his wife Priyanka Chopra a brand new car to celebrate it. Nick gifted the Mercedes-Maybach worth ₹2.7 crores.
Mark Anthony and Jennifer Lopez
In celebration of their children's birth, Mark Anthony gifted her former love Jennifer Lopez a canary yellow diamond worth $300, 000.
George Clooney
George Clooney is the friend that everyone needs. The Hollywood star recently confirmed that he had indeed gifted 14 of his closest friends $1 million in cash back in 2013. Clooney's gift for his closest pals was a gesture of appreciation for all that they've done for him.
Courtney Cox to Jennifer Aniston
Courtney Cox bought her 'Friends' best friend Jennifer Aniston a $12,000 Chanel bike. She gifted the expensive pushbike after Aniston expressed an interest in cycling.
Kylie Jenner to Jordyn Woods
In the year 2017, Kylie Jenner made her BFF Jordyn Woods 'birthday one of her most memorable one. On her 20th birthday, the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner sister gifted her best friend a shiny black metallic Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE 63 Coupe.
Angelina Jolie to Brad Pitt
Angelina Jolie gifted her ex-husband Brad Pitt a heart-shaped island worth $ 12.2million, marking his 50th birthday.