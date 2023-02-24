HBO's Succession to end with upcoming season 4, confirms creator Jesse Armstrong
Story highlights
The creator of the HBO series Succession, Jesse Armstrong, has confirmed that the upcoming fourth season will also be the show's last. The show follows Brian Cox's Logan Roy, the patriarch of his family and the owner of media conglomerate Waystar Royco. He was expected to hand the reins of his company to his eldest child, Kendall Roy (Jeremy Strong). But his hunger for power remained and he decided to stay. Recovering from various ailments, he appeared to leech off energy from his adversaries (including his children). Now, after the events of the season 3 finale, he knows his children wilfully staged a coup to oust him, and is going to only double down on his ruthless ways.
The upcoming fourth season of Succession, which premieres next month, will also end the HBO series. This was confirmed by the creator of the show, Jesse Armstrong, while speaking to The New Yorker. He said, “I quite like that idea, creatively, because then the audience is just able to enjoy everything as it comes, without trying to figure things out, or perceiving things in a certain way once they know it’s the final season." The show follows the Roy family, a wealthy and powerful media dynasty based in New York City run by Rupert Murdoch-esque patriarch, Logan Roy (played by Brian Cox). He is the founder and CEO of a global media conglomerate called Waystar Royco, and is preparing to retire.
His decision sets off a power struggle among his children, who are all vying for control of the company. But then Logan decides that he will stick to power for now despite his ailing health. And once he decides that, he appears to thrive on power and becomes healthier.
The show, which has won an impressive 13 Emmy Awards thus far, explores themes of family, power, wealth, and corruption, as the Roy siblings navigate their complicated relationships with each other and their father, while also trying to outmanoeuvre each other in the battle for control of the company. The show has been praised for its sharp writing, strong performances, and its depiction of the corrupting influence of wealth and power.
In season 4, Logan is angry with his children for trying to oust him in the finale of season 3. In a promo for season 4, he is seen to be disparaging them, his own children, as "pygmies" and calls himself a titan. His children, meanwhile, know they screwed up, but find comfort in uniting for once against their bullying father. It is, of course, anybody's guess whether this fragile Rebel Alliance will hold as they all want power and they seem to mind sharing. And this disunity is what Logan, likely, is going to exploit.
