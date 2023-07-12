HBO expected to dominate 2023 Emmy noms with Succession and The White Lotus

HBO is expected to dominate the Emmy nominations with shows like Succession, The White Lotus, and The Last of Us, as per a report in the Associated Press. Succession is likely to be nominated for best drama, along with its lead actors Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin, and actress Sarah Snook. The show received 25 nominations last year, and its final season could receive a similar number of nods. The White Lotus and The Last of Us are also strong contenders for best drama. Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal from The Last of Us are favourites for lead acting nominations, while The White Lotus could have multiple nominations in the supporting categories, including Jennifer Coolidge, Aubrey Plaza, and Meghann Fahy. The comedy categories have a diverse range of contenders, including Barry, The Bear, Abbott Elementary, Ted Lasso, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. The nominees will be announced by Yvette Nicole Brown and Television Academy Chair Frank Scherma.

However, the ongoing writers' strike and the possibility of actors joining them cast a shadow over the nominations. The writers' strike has been ongoing for 10 weeks, with no negotiations planned. Additionally, the actors' union's contract expires shortly after the nominations are announced, and a strike could follow if no agreement is reached. This could impact the Emmys ceremony, including the participation of cast members, promotional activities, and interviews leading up to the event.

Also Read: Explained | Hollywood strike - What the writers want What is the WGA strike? The WGA strike marks the union's first strike in 15 years as TV and film writers gather to protest and demand improved pay from major studios. Despite the inability to reach a new contract agreement with the trade association representing Hollywood studios and production companies, the WGA remains determined to secure higher minimum wages, an increase in the number of writers per show, and shorter exclusive contracts, among other demands. What is behind the WGA strike? The primary cause of the WGA strike can be attributed to the content boom driven by the widespread availability of streaming services. With the emergence of key players like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and other streaming platforms, the industry has become highly competitive and saturated. Every major studio has joined the streaming bandwagon, resulting in a surge of series and films being produced annually. While this has created more job opportunities for writers, it has also come at a cost.

Writers argue that they are now earning less than before and facing increasingly demanding working conditions. They contend that their compensation has been negatively impacted as traditional revenue streams, such as syndication and international licensing, have diminished due to the rise of streaming platforms. As a result, the WGA is advocating for upfront compensation for writers, seeking fair remuneration that reflects their contributions, given the changing landscape of the industry.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE