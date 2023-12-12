Hayao Miyazaki receives first Golden Globes nomination

Golden Globes 2024 nominations were revealed on December 11. Among the big names that have earned nominations, the one that stands out is for legendary filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki. The 82-year-old filmmaker earned his first Golden Globe Award nomination for his semi-autobiographical fantasy film The Boy and the Heron.

The Boy and the Heron witnessed a great opening at the box office worldwide. It became the first original anime title in history to top the North American box office. The film was nominated for the animated feature Golden Globe alongside other titles like Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Elemental, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Suzume and Wish. In addition to this category, both The Boy and the Heron and Spider-Verse received additional nominations for original motion picture score.

The Boy and the Heron is being called the final movie from Hayao Miyazaki, who previously won a competitive best animated feature Oscar for his 2001 film Spirited Away and received an Academy Honorary Award in 2014. The filmmaker’s 2013 film The Wind Rises was nominated for a Golden Globe for a film made in a foreign language. Meryl Streep breaks own record with new Golden Globes nomination

If the film wins in the Golden Globes category for animated feature, it will be huge for Japanese film industry. If Boy and the Heron wins, it will be the first Golden Globe Award for Miyazaki, for Studio Ghibli which is the animation studio he co-founded, for US distributor GKIDS, and the first animated feature that wasn’t made in the English language.