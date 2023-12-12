Meryl Streep breaks own record with new Golden Globes nomination
Meryl Streep made a sensational entry in Only Murders in the Building when it was announced that she will be a part of the Selena Gomez show.
Trust Meryl Streep to continue ruling every awards night ever. The multiple Oscar winner broke her own record as the most-nominated actor in Golden Globes history as the organisers revealed their nominations list last night.
Meryl Streep, this year, is nominated for best performance by a supporting female actor for her role in Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building. This brings her total nomination count to 33. Meryl finds a nomination in the category alongside Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown), Abby Elliott (The Bear), Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets), J. Smith-Cameron (Succession) and Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso).
Meryl Streep made a sensational entry in Only Murders when it was announced that she will be a part of the Selena Gomez show. She portrayed Loretta Durkin, an actress who starred in Oliver Putnam’s musical and eventually became his love interest, as they worked together to find season three’s murderers.
Meryl Streep will next be seen in Extrapolation‘s second episode, 2046: Whale Fall. She will be seen alongside Sienna Miller in the series. Streep voices the last humpback whale on earth, who is also Rebecca’s late mother, Eve.
Previously, Meryl Streep has won Golden Globes for The Iron Lady, The French Lieutenant’s Woman, Angels in America, Adaptation, Julie & Julia, The Devil Wears Prada, Sophie’s Choice and Kramer vs. Kramer. She also received the Globes’ Cecil B. DeMille honour for lifetime achievement in 2017. The award celebrates those who have made outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment. In her acceptance speech, she talked about immigration and took aim at Donald Trump. See all of the 2024 Golden Globe nominees here.