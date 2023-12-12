Meryl Streep breaks own record with new Golden Globes nomination

Trust Meryl Streep to continue ruling every awards night ever. The multiple Oscar winner broke her own record as the most-nominated actor in Golden Globes history as the organisers revealed their nominations list last night.

Meryl Streep, this year, is nominated for best performance by a supporting female actor for her role in Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building. This brings her total nomination count to 33. Meryl finds a nomination in the category alongside Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown), Abby Elliott (The Bear), Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets), J. Smith-Cameron (Succession) and Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso).

Meryl Streep made a sensational entry in Only Murders when it was announced that she will be a part of the Selena Gomez show. She portrayed Loretta Durkin, an actress who starred in Oliver Putnam’s musical and eventually became his love interest, as they worked together to find season three’s murderers.

Meryl Streep will next be seen in Extrapolation‘s second episode, 2046: Whale Fall. She will be seen alongside Sienna Miller in the series. Streep voices the last humpback whale on earth, who is also Rebecca’s late mother, Eve.