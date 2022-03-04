Harvey Weinstein caught with contraband Milk Duds in jail, apologises

Disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein was caught with contraband Milk Duds in November.

The news has come out just now from the LA County jail guards who revealed that they were caught on him during a search on November 10. The Milk Duds were confiscated, and the guards warned that they would have to search his attorneys’ legal binders and laptop bags on future visits.

Harvey Weinstein, meanwhile, claimed that he had brought the Milk Duds with him when he was extradited from New York in July but the jail officials said he had been searched upon his arrival and he didn’t have it on him then.

Harvey Weinstein has apologised for the incident. A report in Variety quoted him, “This was an innocent misunderstanding. It will not happen again. I have been a model inmate, following the rules and regulations and I am sincerely sorry.”

Weinstein’s lead attorneys, Mark Werksman and Alan Jackson, also issued an apology. “We have been informed about this and are very sorry it happened. It had not happened before, and never happened since. Harvey has been a model inmate and intends to continue as such.”

Harvey is currently at the Correctional Treatment Center, the medical unit within the Twin Towers jail in downtown Los Angeles. He awaits trial on 11 charges of rape and sexual assault. In 2020, he was sentenced to 23 years in prison in New York.