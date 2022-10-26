Harvey Weinstein accuser says she wanted to die after former movie mogul assaulted her

A model-actor who accused Harvey Weinstein of raping her in 2013 testified in the ongoing trial that made her wanting to "destroy" herself. The woman, who lives in Rome, is the first among the eight women who will testify. They have accused the former film producer of things like rape and sexual assault. As per the Guardian, she claimed that she was staying in a hotel under a pseudonym and was surprised to find Weinstein knocked on her doors. She didn't think much of it, but then Weinstein began to get sexually aggressive. She said that Weinstein forced her to perform oral sex on him.

Also Read: 'Look at him, he's not Brad Pitt': Harvey Weinstein defence argues accusers had 'transactional sex' with him

The woman broke down in tears on Monday and could continue her testimony only on Tuesday.

"I was feeling guilty that I did something or said something that made him think something could happen between us,” she woman said in her testimony.

She added she became hysterical and kept saying "No.”

When prosecutor Paul Thompson asked why didn't she scream or run, she responded, “I don’t know. I regret this a lot.”

“I wanted to die. It was disgusting. It was humiliating," she added.

Also Read: Judge permits Harvey Weinstein's former assistant to testify in sexual assault case

Earlier, in order to discredit in advance the women who are going to testify against Weinstein, his defence argued women's testimonies should not be taken seriously as they are actresses who will play a role in the witness stand and spout a "firehose of false and unprovable allegations”. And the job, he said, will be to fit the narrative of the #MeToo movement.

Weinstein is already serving a 23-year sentence. He was sensationally brought down in 2017 when in exposés in New Yorker and the New York Times, over 80 women accused him of rape, sexual assault and sexual misconduct. After being arrested in 2018, he was charged with rape and other offences. In 2020, in a New York trial, he was sentenced. Now, in the LA trial, he faces 11 more charges, including rape and sexual battery.

Also Read: 'She Said' explores the investigation that took down Harvey Weinstein

The defence argument continued by saying that every sexual encounter of the women with Weinstein was consensual and something that they are embarrassed about so they are lying now.