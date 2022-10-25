'Look at him, he's not Brad Pitt': Harvey Weinstein defence argues accusers had 'transactional sex' with him

The opening arguments in the Los Angeles trial against convicted sexual predator former Hollywood mogul began on Monday. The disgraced producer was sensationally brought down in 2017 when in exposés in New Yorker and the New York Times, over 80 women accused him of rape, sexual assault and sexual misconduct. After being arrested in 2018, he was charged with rape and other offences. In 2020, in a New York trial, he was sentenced to 23 years in prison. Now, in the LA trial, he faces 11 more charges, including rape and sexual battery. In the opening arguments, Weinstein's defence aimed to discredit in advance the women who are going to testify against him.

What did Weinstein's attorney say?

Mark Werksman said that there is no evidence against Weinstein and the the women's testimonies should not be taken seriously as they are actresses who will play a role in the witness stand and spout a "firehose of false and unprovable allegations”. And the job, he said, will be to fit the narrative of the #MeToo movement.

The defence argument continued by saying that every sexual encounter of the women with Weinstein was consensual and something that they are embarrassed about so they are lying now.

"Look at my client. He’s not Brad Pitt or George Clooney. Do you think these beautiful women had sex with him because he’s hot? No, it’s because he’s powerful," he said while pointing at Weinstein.

He continued by saying that "back in the day" sex in exchange of roles, which he termed "transactional sex", was common.

“Sex was a commodity for rich and powerful men, like my client,” he said, before adding, "It may have been unpleasant, and now embarrassing. [But] everyone did it. He did it. They did it.”

He rued the fact that the #MeToo movement was "Hollywood's Chernobyl" that has turned Weinstein into a "smouldering radioactive" bad guy.

“They have to lie to themselves, to you, to this court. Their hypocrisy will be on full display," he said.

What did the prosectors say?

The prosecution's argument was not dissimilar from what we have read about Weinstein's predatory ways ever since the allegations first came to light five years ago. They said Weinstein used his power and influence to prey and sexually assault women and used business meetings as a cover.