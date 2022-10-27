Harvey Weinstein accuser breaks down after being asked to furnish proof of sexual assault: 'Do you think...?'

A woman who has accused Harvey Weinstein of rape broke down in tears after the former movie producer's attorney grilled her in a cross-examination. The woman has accused Weinstein or raping her in 2013. She is the first among eight women who are testifying against the movie mogul. Weinstein, who is already serving a 23-year imprisonment in the New York trial, is facing charges like rape and sexual battery in Los Angeles. The woman, who is a Rome-based model and actor, had earlier said in her testimony that Weinstein sexually assaulted her in her hotel room. He allegedly forced her to perform oral sex. Now Alan Jackson, Weinstein's attorney, asked her whether she has any physical evidence that proves Weinstein's actions.

He asked her, “You don’t have any physical evidence to present to this jury that any of this happened, do you?” To this, the woman replied in negative. "Any photos," Jackson added. "No", she answered. Then Jackson asked whether she has any video. No, the woman answered, and added, “Do you think somebody after rape makes a video?”

She then broke down as she said no to a series of questions asking whether she had any marks on her body like bruises that might validate her accusations.

Jackson then added, "Do you have any physical evidence that you were even with Mr Weinstein?” To that the woman replied she had a jacket but she gave it away.

On the first day of the trial, as well, the woman had broken down while recounting the alleged incident and her testimony continued on Tuesday. She said she was staying in a hotel under a pseudonym and was surprised to find Weinstein knocked on her doors. She didn't think much of it, but then Weinstein began to get sexually aggressive.

"I was feeling guilty that I did something or said something that made him think something could happen between us,” the woman testified.

Earlier, in order to discredit in advance the women who are going to testify against Weinstein, his defence argued women's testimonies should not be taken seriously as they are actresses who will play a role in the witness stand and spout a "firehose of false and unprovable allegations”. And the job, he said, will be to fit the narrative of the #MeToo movement.

Weinstein's downfall began in 2017 when in exposés in New Yorker and the New York Times several women came forward to accuse him of rape, sexual assault and sexual misconduct. His defence has argued that every sexual act was consensual and was '"transactional".