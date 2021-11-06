Harry Styles has been on 'Eternals' director Chloe Zhao's radar since 'Dunkirk'

Did you know Eternals director Chloe Zhao was always going to cast Harry Styles to play the role of Thanos’ brother Eros. That revelation was made in the film in a bonus scene from the Disney/Marvel film.

The bonus post-credit scene shows Eros and Pip the Troll (voiced by Patton Oswalt) appearing before Thena (Angelina Jolie), Druig (Barry Keoghan), and Makkari (Lauren Ridloff), who are left confused and need assistance after Arishem the Judge (David Kaye) takes Sersi (Gemma Chan), Kingo (Kumail Nanjiani), and Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry) to reckon for their actions.

In an interview with Deadline, the Oscar-winning director said, “Harry as Eros was very much a package deal for me. I pitched the idea of Pip the Troll [voiced by Patton Oswald in Eternals] and Eros to Kevin a while back, and I love the idea of exploring an Eternal who is beyond Titan and who may have influenced Thanos throughout the years the same way Eternals influenced us, earthlings.”

She further added, “And then, it wasn’t like I suggested Eros, and let’s go find actors. I kept tabs on Harry since Dunkirk, I thought he was very interesting. After meeting him I realized he is that character—the same way I cast the rest of my cast. There’s so much of Eros in him. For me, if he says yes, and Kevin says yes, then it’s a go. And I’m very happy they both did.”

‘Eternals’ tells the story of an immortal alien race that, after thousands of years, comes out of hiding to protect Earth from their evil counterparts, the Deviants. The cast also includes Salma Hayek, Richard Madden, Lia McHugh, Don Lee, Harish Patel, and Kit Harington.`