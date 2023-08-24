Halle Berry, Olivier Martinez's divorce finalised, actress to pay $8k per month in child support

Halle Berry's divorce from ex-husband Olivier Martinez has been officially concluded after an almost eight-year process. Berry and Martinez, who have a 9-year-old son named Maceo together, have come to an agreement regarding their divorce and the custody arrangements, USA TODAY reported.

As per the filed decision in the Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday, the former couple will both have joint legal and physical custody of their son. In addition, Berry, aged 57, will provide Martinez with $8,000 per month in child support along with 4.3 per cent of her income exceeding $2 million.

Berry has also undertaken the responsibility of covering Maceo's private school fees, extracurricular activities, health insurance, and therapy expenses.

After tying the knot in July 2013 and welcoming Maceo in October the same year, Berry and Martinez initiated divorce proceedings in October 2015.

In a statement provided to USA TODAY on Wednesday, Martinez's attorney Matthew K. Skarin stated, "The public documents filed in the matter should speak for themselves. The parties wanted more clarity in regards to Maceo's schedule and each of their respective time with their son."

What does the custody agreement entail?

Regarding the custody arrangement, Maceo's time will be divided between his parents during the weekdays, while weekends will see alternating custody between the former couple. Specific arrangements for school holidays, Maceo's birthday, Mother's Day, and Father's Day are also outlined in the agreement.

Maceo will be permitted one phone call or video communication with the non-custodial parent before bedtime, lasting no more than fifteen minutes, during his stay at the other parent's home.

In light of the divorce, Maceo is suggested to attend individual and family counselling, but only on "Halle's custodial time," with both Berry and her daughter Nahla (from a previous relationship with Gabriel Aubry) allowed to attend. However, the documents prevent Berry's current partner, Van Hunt, from participating in these sessions.

The agreement also establishes guidelines for Berry and Martinez's behaviour. They are prohibited from speaking negatively, disrespectfully, or derogatorily about each other or their families and significant others, particularly in the presence of Maceo. This restraint applies both in private and public settings, including social media.

