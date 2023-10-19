Gwyneth Paltrow weighs in on nepotism debate, calls 'napo baby' an ugly moniker

The debate on nepotism is unending! If one can remember, in December 2022, a New York magazine article on nepotism kids titled 'The Year of the Nepo Baby' triggered a major debate on nepotism online. Many celebrity kids were dragged into the nepotism debate. Months later, Gwyneth Paltrow, who is the daughter of actress Blythe Danner and director Bruce Paltrow, shared her thoughts on the nepotism debate. During an interview with Bustle, the Oscar-winning actress called the term “nepo baby,” denoting the star kids, an “ugly moniker.” Talking about her 19-year-old daughter Apple, Paltrow said, “Now there’s this whole nepo baby culture, and judgment that exists around kids of famous people. She’s really just a student, and she’s been very… she just wants to be a kid and be at school and learn.” Apple is the daughter of Paltrow and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin.

Talking further, the Iron Man star said, “there’s nothing wrong with doing or wanting to do what your parents do.” Adding, “Nobody rips on a kid who’s like, ‘I want to be a doctor like my dad and granddad.’ The truth is if you grow up in a house with a lot of artists and people making art and music, that’s what you know, the same way that if you grow up in a house with law, the discussions around the table are about the nuances of whatever particular law the parents practice.”

On nepo baby moniker, she said, “I think it’s kind of an ugly moniker.”



“I just hope that my children always feel free to pursue exactly what they want to do, irrespective of what anybody’s going to think or say.”

Despite being the kid of well-known parents, Paltrow has made her own mark in Hollywood and has been recognised across the world for her immense talents. She's an actress, businesswoman, lifestyle coach, and whatnot.