Gwyneth Paltrow ski collision case: Medical experts testify skier's health 'deteriorated abruptly'

Gwyneth Paltrow is facing a $300,000 lawsuit in a Utah court over a 2016 ski collision incident that occurred at the upscale Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Utah. On Wednesday, which was the second day of the trial, the legal defence of the plaintiff, a 76-year-old retired optometrist called Terry Sanderson, called on medical doctors to support his claims that Paltrow collided with him and the impact left him with adverse effects on his long-term health that included physical and brain damage, reported the Associated Press. Dr Wendell Gibby, a neuroradiology specialist said in his testimony that Sanderson was a "high energy person" but "deteriorated abruptly" after the crash that reportedly left him with significant physical injuries.

Paltrow's lawyers have dismissed the lawsuit as 'utter B.S', and the Academy Award-winning actor has countersued Sanderson for $1 million in damages and legal fees.

“After his accident, he deteriorated abruptly," said Gibby. He added that Sanderson's brain images corroborate his claims that Paltrow hit him. He said long-term effects on Sanderson's well-being are congruous with the gravity of the accident.

A neuropsychologist called Dr. Samuel Goldstein testified that the trajectory of Sanderson's health has gone on an "acute rapid downturn".

“Were it not for that particular accident, the life he was living in the six months to a year before that ... he would continue to be living,” he said.

According to court documents, Sanderson alleges that Paltrow was skiing "out of control" and "at a high rate of speed" when she collided with him from behind.

Earlier, on the opening day of the trial, Sanderson’s attorney, Lawrence Buhler said Paltrow was skiing so recklessly that they collided with great force, causing Sanderson to fall to the ground. Meanwhile, Paltrow and her group continued skiing down the mountain.. He told jurors, “All skiers know that when they’re skiing down the mountain, it’s their responsibility to yield the right of way to skiers below them."

WATCH WION LIVE HERE