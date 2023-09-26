Gunpowder Milkshake review: A star-studded thriller that falls short of its potential

Gunpowder Milkshake, the 2021 action thriller, is like a cool mashup of awesome stars, feminist vibes, and a touch of neo-noir flair. Directed by Navot Papushado and featuring Karen Gillan, Lena Headey, Carla Gugino, Michelle Yeoh, and Angela Bassett, it promises a high-octane experience. Yet, while it packs a punch, this assassin-filled adventure often falls short of its potential.

The film's premise centers around Sam (Karen Gillan), a skilled assassin working for a shadowy organization known as The Firm. The plot kicks off when Sam decides to protect a young girl named Emily (Chloe Coleman) after a mission gone awry, setting off a chain of events that lead her to reunite with her estranged mother, Scarlet (Lena Headey), and her mother's former associates.

One of the film's undoubted strengths lies in its ensemble cast, with the fierce female triumvirate of Headey, Gugino, and Bassett injecting boundless energy and charisma into their roles as Scarlet's former comrades. Their on-screen camaraderie crackles with electricity, providing some of the film's most exhilarating moments.

Where Gunpowder Milkshake struggles is in the execution of its action scenes. While the film attempts to showcase Sam's prowess as an assassin, it often feels slow-paced and lacks the fluidity and intensity one might expect from a modern action thriller. The choreography, at times, leaves much to be desired, diminishing the impact of the fight sequences.

The film also attempts to infuse humour into its violent world, and while there are moments of levity that work, some of the humour feels forced and out of place, detracting from the overall tone of the movie. The juxtaposition of violence and jokes can be jarring, making it quite a task to fully engage with the story.

On a more positive note, the film's visual style is pretty striking, with vibrant colours and unique set designs creating an eye-catching aesthetic. It embraces a neo-noir atmosphere that adds an intriguing layer to the narrative.

The mother-daughter dynamic between Sam and Scarlet provides a central emotional anchor for the film, exploring themes of reconciliation and redemption. However, this aspect of the story often feels underdeveloped, with the film opting for action spectacle over deeper character exploration.

In the end, Gunpowder Milkshake left me with mixed feelings. It has moments of enjoyment, and that is largely thanks to its cast, but it struggles to find a consistent rhythm in terms of pacing, action, and tone.

While it attempts to offer a fresh take on the female-led action genre, it falls short of achieving the same impact as some of its predecessors. For those seeking a lighthearted action flick with some feminism peppered over it, Gunpowder Milkshake might satisfy, but it doesn't quite reach the heights of excellence in the genre.

Gunpowder Milkshake is available to watch on Lionsgate Play.

