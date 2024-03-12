Great news! Sting announces ‘Sting 3.0’ tour dates

Sting is in a mood for touring as he announced his Sting 3.0 tour dates.

The Police frontman announced that he along with others will perform as a trio across North America. Sting will perform alongside drummer Chris Maas, who previously served as tour drummer for Mumford & Sons, as well as longtime collaborator and guitarist Dominic Miller.

What to expect from Sting's latest tour

According to the announcement, the three will perform Sting’s biggest hits and are set to kick off the tour, presented by Cherrytree Music Company and Live Nation, at Detroit’s The Fillmore on September 17.

The tour will include multiple nights staging at various venues, including Brooklyn’s Brooklyn Paramount, Los Angeles’ The Wiltern and Philadelphia’s The Met.

Sting 3.0 will conclude in Los Angeles on November 13.

The Sting 3.0 tour follows a European trek that will run from May through August. His 2024 itinerary also includes a handful of stadium dates with Billy Joel, the first of which took place last month in Tampa, Florida.

Tickets to the tour will be available from March 15.