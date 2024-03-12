Great news! Sting announces ‘Sting 3.0’ tour dates
Get ready for some rock North America as Sting announces new tour dates.
Sting is in a mood for touring as he announced his Sting 3.0 tour dates.
The Police frontman announced that he along with others will perform as a trio across North America. Sting will perform alongside drummer Chris Maas, who previously served as tour drummer for Mumford & Sons, as well as longtime collaborator and guitarist Dominic Miller.
What to expect from Sting's latest tour
According to the announcement, the three will perform Sting’s biggest hits and are set to kick off the tour, presented by Cherrytree Music Company and Live Nation, at Detroit’s The Fillmore on September 17.
The tour will include multiple nights staging at various venues, including Brooklyn’s Brooklyn Paramount, Los Angeles’ The Wiltern and Philadelphia’s The Met.
Sting 3.0 will conclude in Los Angeles on November 13.
The Sting 3.0 tour follows a European trek that will run from May through August. His 2024 itinerary also includes a handful of stadium dates with Billy Joel, the first of which took place last month in Tampa, Florida.
Tickets to the tour will be available from March 15.
Sting 2024 Tour Dates:
04/13 – San Diego, CA @ Petco Park *
09/17 – Detroit, MI @ Fillmore Detroit
09/18 – Detroit, MI @ Fillmore Detroit
09/20 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
09/21 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
09/27 – St. Louis, MO @ Busch Stadium *
09/30 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
10/01 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
10/04 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall @ Fenway Park
10/07 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount
10/09 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount
10/10 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount
10/12 – Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre
10/15 – Washington, DC @ MGM National Harbor
10/20 – Miami, FL @ Fillmore Miami Beach
10/22 – Atlanta, GA @ Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre (CEPAC)
10/25 – San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome *
10/28 – Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre
10/29 – Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre
11/06 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
11/07 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
11/09 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium *
11/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
11/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern