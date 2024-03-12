Kanye West's Carnival tops Billboard Hot 100 after a gap of 13 years

Kanye West started off the week on a high note as the rapper’s latest song “Carnival” topped Billboard Hot 100, after a long gap of 13 years. Ye has worked on the song with his “Vultures” collaborator.

The song debuted in late February.

The song made its debut on the all-genre-inclusive chart behind Beyonce’s “Texas Hold Em” and Jack Harlow’s “Lovin On Me.”

Ye and Ty Dolla $ign’s song also features rap stars Rich the Kid and Playboi Carti. Ever since it’s debut, the song has been steadily rising in streaming numbers.

This news comes as a shock for most since Kanye West has been in the middle of controversies recently. His antisemitic behaviour and comments have reduced his favourability in the music circle. Despite his controversial image now, his song remained in the Top 10 of the albums and songs listed in the United States ever since its official release on February 9. With “Carnival”, Ye has earned his fifth No 1 in this decade.

North West only rapper with No.1 Billboard songs in three decades

This feat makes North West the only rapper to have got a No 1 in three separate decades. The first was in 2014 alongside Twista and Jamie Foxx for the single “Slow Jamz.”

As for other songs, Morgan Wallen’s “One Thing at a Time” is at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. The remaining titles in the Top 10 of the Billboard 200 are occupied by songs of Taylor Swift, Noah Kahan, Drake, SZA, Zach Bryan and Travis Scott.