Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's 10-year-old daughter North West announces new album

Kim Kardashian’s eldest daughter North is following in her father’s footsteps. At a recent listening party, North was spotted with her father Kanye West as she announced her upcoming debut album. The album is titled Elementary School Dropout.

The video of the same announcement has now made it to social media. It has been evoking reactions from netizens with many finding it a little too much for a 10-year-old to be doing.

North West announces debut album

In a video now circulating on social media, North can be heard telling the crowd, “I’ve been working on an album, and it’s called Elementary School Dropout.” After she made the announcement, there was instant cheer from the crowd. She also performed for a bit with siblings Psalm and Chicago. North West performing with Psalm and Chicago last night at the Vultures listening event in Chicago. 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/FUQThOfQls — Apurv Anand (@apurv_anand) March 11, 2024 × Kanye West was also spotted alongside his first born. He was seen wearing a mask and his signature all-black ensemble.

North West’s announcement not up to everyone’s liking

North's viral video ignited a debate on social media. Netizens objected to such a young child working on such an album. Many expressed their concerns over the album's title, which appears to be a nod to Kanye's 2004 debut album, The College Dropout. One fan wrote on X, “I’m praying she didn’t actually drop out of elementary school.” Another said, “You can do anything as long as you’re rich and famous.” With all that being said i feel bad for North West. Even if it was her decision to make an album she's way too young to be thrown into an audience as big as kanye's. Not only that, but I don't get why she would name the album what she did (1/3) — Ramon (@ramon_arriola_) March 12, 2024 × Meanwhile, another user slammed North for nepotism, saying, “We don’t really care but it won’t flop because of nepotism.” Some even expressed their concerns over her well-being and wondered if North’s mother Kim Kardashian was consulted.