Grammys announce new Artificial Intelligence rules; only human creators are eligible but there's also a catch

While acknowledging that artificial intelligence is making a swift entry into showbiz, Grammys announced that only "human creators are eligible to be submitted for consideration", which means that AI-generated music will not be eligible for Grammy nominations for their 2023 ceremony.

“Only human creators are eligible to be submitted for consideration for, nominated for, or win a GRAMMY Award. A work that contains no human authorship is not eligible in any Category,” the Academy says.

However, if the music features some elements of AI, it can be eligible for nominations if it meets the following requirements: "The human authorship component of the work submitted must be meaningful and more than de minimis; such human authorship component must be relevant to the category in which such work is entered (e.g., if the work is submitted in a songwriting category, there must be meaningful and more than de minimis human authorship in respect of the music and/or lyrics; if the work is submitted in a performance category, there must be meaningful and more than de minimis human authorship in respect of the performance); and the author(s) of any AI material incorporated into the work are not eligible to be nominees or Grammy recipients insofar as their contribution to the portion of the work that consists of such AI material is concerned. De minimis is defined as lacking significance or importance; so minor as to merit disregard."

Also read: Adipurush review: Ramayana gets a VFX makeover

Coincidentally, the new Grammy rule comes in the same week Paul McCartney revealed that he used AI to produce "final Beatles song".

The Grammys also changed the requirements for its top award, i.e. Album of the Year. Earlier, any producer, songwriter, or featured artist on an album could earn a Grammy nomination for this category, even if the artist co-penned one track on a 10 or 12-track album. Now, the Recording Academy has announced that the music creators must be part of at least 20 per cent of an album to earn a nomination.

In 2021, the Academy announced that any songwriter or producer could earn a bid for the top award. While some championed the decision because now more artists could call themselves “Grammy-nominated”, many others criticised the change since it meant that several nominees could compete for the category.

Other small changes include:

Grammys' big four awards, i.e. album, song and record of the year, along with best new artist, will be reduced to eight nominees instead of 10.

Best improvised jazz solo has been renamed to best jazz performance.

Best regional Mexican music album (including Tejano) has been renamed Best música Mexicana album (including Tejano).

The new rules were passed at the Academy’s Board of Trustees meeting last month.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.