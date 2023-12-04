Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire trailer out! Titans team up to battle new monsterverse villain

Prepare for the roar of titans as the first trailer for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire has dropped across platforms on Sunday, promising a colossal sequel to the 2021 blockbuster Godzilla vs. Kong. The upcoming film, set to hit theatres on April 12, continues the epic story of Godzilla and King Kong, thrusting them into a new cinematic adventure filled with undiscovered threats and mysteries.

The synopsis reveals that "The New Empire" follows the aftermath of the explosive showdown in Godzilla vs. Kong, introducing a colossal yet hidden threat that challenges the very existence of both Kong and Godzilla.

The movie promises to delve deeper into the histories of these iconic titans, exploring their origins and unravelling the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond. It aims to uncover the mythic battle that bound these extraordinary beings to humankind forever.

The trailer kicks off with seismic activity and a voice questioning humanity's understanding of life on Earth's surface. "For most of human civilization, we believed that life could only exist on the surface of our planet. What else were we wrong about?" says the narrator.

A large, armoured hand emerges from the ground, setting the stage for a monumental clash. King Kong, shown in a glimpse approaching a smaller primate, hints at the intricacies of the titans' world.

Accompanied by an eerie sound and intensifying music, the text on screen declares, "Witness the rise of a new empire." Then we see Godzilla emerging from the depths with glowing pink spikes, setting the stage for a battle that promises to be nothing short of spectacular.

Reprising her role from Godzilla vs. Kong, Rebecca Hall returns as lead character Ilene Andrews, a scientist entangled in the mysteries of these colossal creatures. Joining the cast are Dan Stevens, Brian Tyree Henry, and Kaylee Hottle.

Directed by Adam Wingard, the mastermind behind Godzilla vs. Kong, The New Empire boasts a script by Terry Rossio, Simon Barrett, and Jeremy Slater. The anticipation builds as fans gear up for another round of titan clashes and a deeper exploration of the monstrous lore.