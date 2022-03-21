'Godzilla vs Kong' sequel to film in Australia

‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ sequel will return to film in Australia later this year.

It is expected to film at Gold Coast and other locations in Southeast Queensland state.

Previously, ‘Godzilla vs Kong’ filmed on the Gold Coast in 2019, while ‘Kong: Skull Island’ filmed in the state in 2016.



For the same, the sequel film will get $11.8 million via the Australian federal government’s A$540 million ($399 million) Location Incentive Program. A further $4.66 million of subsidy will come from the state screen agency Screen Queensland and its Production Attraction Strategy.

Reportedly, they aim to generate more than $88 million via this film production. It hopes to employ more than 500 local cast and crew and use more than 750 extras.

The producer of the film Eric McLeod said, “The highly skilled crews, first-rate facilities, and unique locations make filming in Australia a great experience. The support from both the federal government as well as Queensland has always been critical to our success in achieving a high level of filmmaking and an unparalleled audience experience.”