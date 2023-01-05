'Gladiator 2' update: Ridley Scott reportedly searching for lead actors

The sequel to Ridley Scott's 2000 historical epic action drama film 'Gladiator' is in active development as the makers are currently cast the leads. Starring Russell Crowe in the lead role, the original was a huge hit, grossing over $400 million on a budget of $100 million. Written by David Franzoni, John Logan, and William Nicholson, the film was about a Roman general Maximus Decimus Meridius who gets betrayed when Emperor Marcus Aurelius' son Commodus murders his father and assumes the throne. Maximus becomes one of the gladiators, warriors who entertained audiences by fighting each other to death in ancient Rome. Maximus scripts his revenge on Commodus.

As per Puck News, the makers are hunting for the lead actors for the sequel. The sequel will bring back Scott. Fans of the first film have been hankering for a sequel ever since the first film came out, and this little update should come as a welcome piece of news. Scott has earlier said that a script for 'Gladiator' sequel is already finished. he told Deadline in 2021, "Oh, it’s been written. It’s already been written. We have a good footprint, a good, logical place to go. You can't just do another Gladiator type movie. You’ve got to follow… there are enough components from the first one to pick up the ball and continue it."

Thus far, there is no word as to any actors that have been shortlisted. Maximus died at the end of the first film, but Russell Crowe is still rumoured to appear.