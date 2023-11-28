Gladiator 2 to kickstart production in December, reveals maker Ridley Scott

Ridley Scott will soon resume shooting for his much-awaited sequel for Gladiator. The ace filmmaker revealed that December 4 is when they start the work on the film. The film was supposed to get started earlier but was delayed when the actors strike was called upon in July.

The Gladiator 2 will feature an ensemble cast including Paul Mescal, Denzel Washington and Pedro Pascal. Connie Nielsen and Derek Jacobi, who appeared in the 2000 original, will reprise their roles. For those who have seen the original movie know that the film was headlined by Russell Crowe. The actor will obviously not reprise his role in the sequel as his character dies in the original. Gladiator was a massive success of its time, both critically and commercially. It won an Oscar for best picture.

Meanwhile, Ridley Scott has been extremely busy with a slate of films. His latest film, Napoleon, debuted in theatres last week. The film stars Joaquin Phoenix in and as Napoleon. Read WION's review of Napoleon here