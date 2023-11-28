Avatar 3 is in "hectic two years of post-production" reveals James Cameron

After a massive opening for Avatar 2 that released last year, director James Cameron is opening up on the stage that his next film in the franchise is currently in. He said that Avatar 3 is currently in post-production phase and it’s “hectic” for them all. Currently positioned in New Zealand where the team is busy working on Avatar 3, he said that he plans to make all future Avatar films in New Zealand.

James Cameron said that he will make movies there “indefinitely” and revealed that he will finally become a New Zealand citizen in 2024. James said, “We’re into a very hectic two years of post-production right now,” and added, “So it will be Christmas of 2025.”

The director has been working in New Zealand since 2005, when the first Avatar movie started development.

Meanwhile, Disney announced in June that the filmmaker’s three upcoming Avatar sequels were being pushed back on the release calendar yet again, extending the franchise into 2031. So the final film will release in 2031. It was earlier planned that the next two Avatar sequels will release two years apart from one another, with the third movie arriving in 2024. But since Avatar 3 has been rescheduled for 2025, the whole Avatar calendar is seeing a rejig.

According to new dates, Avatar 3 will release on December 19, 2025; Avatar 4 will release on December 21, 2029; and Avatar 5 will release on Dec. 19, 2031.

If all goes well and this is the timeline they follow, the final Avatar film will premiere 22 years after the original 2009 blockbuster.

On the news of the last Avatar film hitting the theatres in 2031, franchise star Zoe Saldana said, “Great! I’m gonna be 53 when the last Avatar comes out. I was 27 when I shot the very first Avatar.”