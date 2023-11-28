Gotham Awards 2023: Past Lives wins Best Feature. See full list

Past Lives won big at the recently concluded Gotham Awards. It won the top prize for Best Feature at the awards ceremony while the acting honours went to Charles Melton for his supporting performance in Todd Haynes’ May December and Lily Gladstone for her lead performance in The Unknown Country.

On behalf of the Past Lives team, writer-director Celine Song came to collect the big prize and said in her speech, “Thank you, Gotham, for this award. It’s such an honour. It really means the world to receive it with my debut set in New York City, a city I live in and love deeply.” She was joined on the stage by two of the film’s stars, Greta Lee and John Magaro.

For the unversed, Gotham Awards are usually attuned to recognising independent films. It recently removed the cap of a $35 million budget for potential nominees so more films could participate.

Here are the full list of Gotham Awards 2023 winners:

Best Feature

“Passages”

“Past Lives” – WINNER

“Reality”

“Showing Up”

“A Thousand and One”

Outstanding Lead Performance

Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, “Origin”

Lily Gladstone, “The Unknown Country” – WINNER

Greta Lee, “Past Lives”

Franz Rogowski, “Passages”

Babetida Sadjo, “Our Father, The Devil”

Andrew Scott, “All of Us Strangers”

Cailee Spaeny, “Priscilla”

Teyana Taylor, “A Thousand and One”

Michelle Williams, “Showing Up”

Jeffrey Wright, “American Fiction”

Outstanding Supporting Performance

Juliette Binoche, “The Taste of Things”

Penélope Cruz, “Ferrari”

Jamie Foxx, “They Cloned Tyrone”

Claire Foy, “All of Us Strangers”

Ryan Gosling, “Barbie”

Glenn Howerton, “BlackBerry”

Sandra Hüller, “The Zone of Interest”

Rachel McAdams, “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret”

Charles Melton, “May December” – WINNER

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”

Best Screenplay

“All of Us Strangers,” Andrew Haigh

“Anatomy of a Fall,” Justine Triet, Arthur Harari – WINNER

“May December,” Samy Burch

“R.M.N.,” Cristian Mungiu

“The Zone of Interest,” Jonathan Glazer

Best International Feature

“All of Us Strangers”

“Anatomy of a Fall” – WINNER

“Poor Things”

“Tótem”

“The Zone of Interest”

Best Documentary Feature

“20 Days in Mariupol”

“Against the Tide”

“Apolonia, Apolonia”

“Four Daughters” – WINNER

“Our Body”

Breakthrough Director

Raven Jackson, “All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt”

Georgia Oakley, “Blue Jean”

Michelle Garza Cervera, “Huesera”

Celine Song, “Past Lives”

A.V. Rockwell, “A Thousand and One” – WINNER

Outstanding Performance in a New Series

Jacob Anderson, “Anne Rice’s Interview With the Vampire”

Dominique Fishback, “Swarm”

Jharrel Jerome, “I’m a Virgo”

Natasha Lyonne, “Poker Face”

Bel Powley, “A Small Light”

Bella Ramsey, “The Last of Us”

Chaske Spencer, “The English”

Rachel Weisz, “Dead Ringers”

Ali Wong, “Beef” – WINNER

Steven Yeun, “Beef”

Breakthrough Television Over 40 Minutes

“Anne Rice’s Interview With the Vampire”

“Dead Ringers”

“The English”

“The Last of Us”

“A Small Light” – WINNER

“Telemarketers”