George Clooney to be honoured by the Museum of Modern Art for contribution to cinema

This year Museum of Modern Art will honour Hollywood actor George Clooney during their MoMA Film Benefit presented by Chanel program. It will feature a look back on George Clooney’s big-screen efforts along with “a special musical performance”.

It will take place on December 7.

The tribute comes as George Clooney and Netflix are prepping for the December release of his latest film, ‘The Midnight Sky’. Among films that will be shown as part of his career sketch, there are ‘Out of Sight’, ‘Three Kings’, ‘O Brother’, ‘Where Art Thou?’, ‘Spy Kids’, ‘Intolerable Cruelty’, ‘Syriana’, ‘Good Night, and Good Luck’, and ‘The Good German’.

The event will be virtual keeping in mind the pandemic. It will serve as a benefit for Artist Relief, an emergency initiative created by a coalition of national arts grantmakers to offer financial support and informational resources to artists across the United States amid the pandemic.

Rajendra Roy, Celeste Bartos chief curator of film at MoMA said, "George Clooney's vast contributions as an actor, director, and producer are surpassed only by his deep commitment to advocating for social justice and humanitarian aid around the world. We take great pride in honoring someone who uses the arts to amplify such important causes and are immeasurably grateful to Mr. Clooney and those who support Film at MoMA, especially at the end of such a tumultuous year when the future of cinemas in New York City remains uncertain.”

