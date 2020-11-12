Hugh Grant shares his battle with COVID-19: My eyeballs felt three sizes too big

Actor Hugh Grant recently opened up about contracting coronavirus early this year. During his appearance at 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert', he revealed about his battle with the virus.



When Colbert asked if Grant had gotten a test and confirmed case of the virus, he replied: "I've had an antibody test only a month ago. I still have those antibodies. So I know that's what it was. It became clear."



"It started as just a very strange syndrome where I kept breaking into a terrible sweat," the 60-year-old said on The Late Show. "It was like a poncho of sweat, embarrassing really. Then my eyeballs felt about three sizes too big and this...a feeling as though an enormous man was sitting on my chest, Harvey Weinstein or someone."



By sharing, how he comes to know about the virus he added: ''I thought, ‘I don’t know what this is,’ and then I was walking down the street one day and I thought, ‘I can’t smell a damn thing,’ and you start to panic.''



''You know, you want to sniff strangers’ armpits because you just can’t smell anything. I eventually went home and sprayed my wife’s Chanel No. 5 directly into my face. Couldn’t smell a thing, but I did go blind!'', he added.



Before Hugh, many stars including Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson and Dwayne Johnson have opened up about their battle with the virus.