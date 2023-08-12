Gal Gadot explains delays in Cleopatra movie: We’re not rushing ourselves...

Gal Gadot, renowned for playing Wonder Woman in DC movies, has provided an update on her upcoming Cleopatra movie. The film, which has garnered attention since its announcement in 2020, aims to delicately depict the life of the legendary Queen of Egypt. In a recent interview with Flaunt, Gadot emphasised the necessity of giving ample time and consideration to create a respectful portrayal of Cleopatra's complex historical legacy. She told the publication, "It’s a big task. I don’t want to [rush] making it— it’s something that needs...so much thought and care because it’s Cleopatra. We have incredible writers working on the script—before and after the writer’s strike—like Laeta Kalogridis."

She added, "It’s a beautiful script. We’re not rushing ourselves because you have to be responsible when you deal with such an incredible, iconic, legendary woman."

Cleopatra movie controversy

There has already been a lot of controversy about the Cleopatra movie, even before it entered production. Although the project was announced back in 2020, there has not been any significant headway yet. It has been more than two millennia since she died, and yet Cleopatra's race remains a raging topic of discussion. Some say she was white Caucasian, others argue she was Black African, and so on. The scholars do not agree on one thing as there is no definitive evidence, only clues.

When Gal Gadot expressed excitement about the Cleopatra movie

In July, Gadot had expressed her excitement about taking on the role of Cleopatra. While speaking to Vogue Hong Kong, Gadot she said, "Israel borders Egypt, and I grew up with so many stories about Cleopatra, and she’s like a household name. You know, if Wonder Woman is the imaginary strong female leader, Cleopatra’s actually the real one. That’s a perfect example of a story that I wanted to tell because I started reading different books about Cleopatra, and I said, Wow, that’s fascinating. All I ever saw in regards to Cleopatra from film, was that she was this seductive woman who had an affair with Julius Caesar and Marc Anthony. But the truth is, there’s so much more to her. This woman was so ahead of her time. Egypt and what Egypt was back then, was still futuristic to where we are today. I can’t say much."

Who was Cleopatra?

Cleopatra was a queen of Ptolemaic Egypt. She was born in Alexandria, Egypt, in 69 BCE. It was a time after the Pharaohs and the Ptolemaic Kingdom, a Greek dynasty, ruled the nation. During this time, Egypt, due to its long history and location, was a melting pot of cultures and ethnicities, and people from all over the world travelled there for trade and commerce. It was a time when it wasn't uncommon to see people of different skin colours and facial features.

