Explained: Was Cleopatra really black? A mystery that will outlive us all

It has been more than two millennia since she died, and yet Cleopatra remains a raging topic of discussion. The age-old question of Cleopatra's ethnicity looms large. Some say she was white Caucasian, others argue she was black African, and so on. It's a debate that has been going on for centuries, and one that seems to have no end in sight. The topic comes up once every few years, usually because of casting news regarding her in a TV show or a movie. A newly announced miniseries, titled Queen Cleopatra, directed by Tina Gharavi, explores the life and reign of Cleopatra, from her childhood in Egypt to her death by suicide at the age of 39. The film also examines the legacy of Cleopatra, who is often seen as a symbol of beauty, power, and intelligence.

But the casting of Adele James, a Black actress, in the role of Cleopatra has been met with some controversy, with many accusing Netflix of going overboard with 'Afrocentrism'. So forgive me, if you will, as I delve into this topic again, with a dash of historical context.

Who was Cleopatra? Cleopatra was born in Alexandria, Egypt, in 69 BCE It was a time after the Pharaohs and the Ptolemaic Kingdom, a Greek dynasty, ruled the nation. During Cleopatra's time, Egypt, due to its long history and location, was a melting pot of cultures and ethnicities, and people from all over the world travelled there for trade and commerce. It was a time when people of different ethnicities and cultures lived together, and it wasn't uncommon to see people of different skin colours and facial features.

What about her family background? The Ptolemaic dynasty was a Macedonian Greek dynasty that had ruled Egypt since Alexander the Great. Her father was Ptolemy XII Auletes, and her mother was, probably, Cleopatra V Tryphaena (one of the vagaries of history is we don't know everything for certain), who was of Greek descent. Based on her parents' ethnicity, many have argued that Cleopatra should be considered white. As with many things in history, the truth is difficult to discern.

It is important, for instance, to note that Cleopatra's family had intermarried with native Egyptian royalty for centuries, which meant that her bloodline was likely a mix of Greek and Egyptian. Some scholars also suggest that she may have had Persian or Syrian ancestry due to her family's close ties with those regions. One theory that posits the idea of Cleopatra being of African descent is that her father, Ptolemy XII, may have had Nubian ancestry. Nubia was a region in Africa that is now part of Sudan and southern Egypt. Some historians also speculate that Ptolemy XII had a Nubian concubine or wife, which would mean that Cleopatra had some African heritage.

However, there is no solid evidence to support this theory, and some historians have disputed it. Many portraits of Cleopatra, particularly in the West, depict her with Caucasian features, such as a straight nose and narrow face, which is more consistent with her Greek ancestry. But then, depictions are depictions, and do not always go well with reality.

Many accounts say that Cleopatra was a celebrated beauty, and her physical appearance has been described in various ways. Some historical accounts describe her as having a long nose, while others say that she had a hooked nose. Some say that she had black hair and dark eyes, while others describe her as having light hair and blue eyes. My newbie guess is that even if we could arrange for a time machine and go back in time and meet Cleopatra in person, we still might not determine her ethnicity based on her physical appearance alone. Cleopatra and the power of perception The power of perception plays a powerful role in how most people picture Cleopatra when they read her name. In Western art, Cleopatra has often been depicted as a white woman with European features, such as fair skin and light hair. This is partly due to the influence of the Renaissance, which saw a renewed interest in classical antiquity and the glorification of white, European beauty standards. The same thing happened with the depictions of Jesus, for he had to be white to justify oppression and subjugation of darker-skinned peoples by white Europeans.

In Egyptian art, on the other hand, Cleopatra has been depicted with darker skin and more African features, such as a broad nose and full lips. This is not surprising, given that Egypt has a long history of African influence and cultural exchange.

What does all this mean? Not much we can decipher, sadly. We may never know for sure what she looked like. She was almost certainly a mix of different ethnicities and cultures, as were many people in Egypt and beyond at the time. It might be hard to believe, but skin colour did not matter as much in ancient times as it does now. It's like we are devolving. Cleopatra, a capable ruler I believe it is time for a shift in conversation regarding Cleopatra. For the truth is, she was a powerful leader who fought to maintain the independence of Egypt, even in the face of Roman conquest. She was a skilled politician and diplomat who formed alliances with powerful men, such as Julius Caesar and Mark Antony. She was a patron of the arts and sciences, and she helped to promote the spread of Greek and Roman culture throughout Egypt.

Additionally, Cleopatra was well-educated and spoke both Koine Greek, her first language, and Egyptian. She was the only Ptolemaic ruler to learn the latter. Apart from her beauty, she was also known for her charm and intelligence, which made her a formidable leader in a time when women were almost unheard of holding positions of power.

So perhaps the colour of Cleopatra's skin should be less relevant than the impact she had as a ruler. Perhaps her legacy should not be defined by her ethnicity, but by her leadership, intelligence, and cultural influence.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE