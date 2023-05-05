From A New Hope to The Rise of Skywalker, a definitive ranking of every Star Wars movie

The world is celebrating Star Wars Day. The day celebrates one of the most iconic entertainment franchises in the world. Moving beyond the main movies (now called the Skywalker Saga), the Star Wars franchise consists of spinoffs, live-action TV series, animated shows, comics, books, video games, and so much more. It is one big story that transcends generations, and fans pass on their love for these characters to their children and grandchildren. The galaxy far, far away created by George Lucas is a world that we all want to be a part of since it is a place of glorious, exciting possibilities. The world Lucas created is so rich in lore and detail, that it is fun to uncover the intricate mythical history of the galaxy that spans thousands of years.

On the occasion of Star Wars Day, let's rank every movie in the franchise released so far from worst to best. 11. Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker The conclusion to the sequel trilogy, this film tries too hard to cash into the nostalgia of the franchise to the extent that it has no personality of its own. The "reveal" of Rey's parentage was a big cop-out and despite visual wizardry, the film remains a narrative mess. 10. Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith The final movie in the prequel trilogy, this film attempted to tie up the loose ends and bridge the gap between the prequels and the original trilogy. While it has its moments, it still suffers from some of the same issues as the previous films, and the over-reliance on CGI detracts from the emotional weight of the story. 9. Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones Unfortunately, this movie failed to live up to the expectations set by its predecessor. While it has some exciting moments, the clunky dialogue and wooden performances make it one of the weakest entries in the franchise. 8. Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace The first movie in the prequel trilogy was met with mixed reviews upon its release. While it has its flaws, it still introduced some memorable characters and worlds to the franchise, and the final lightsaber duel remains one of the most iconic moments in Star Wars history.

7. Solo: A Star Wars Story A fine but unremarkable film about the biggest rascal in the galaxy, Solo was the origin story of Han Solo. Poor Alden Ehrenreich had to follow in the footsteps of the great Harrison Ford and did his best. But the script did not have a lot of meat for the characters to chew on, and the movie ended up as a watchable, but ordinary affair. 6. Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi Director Rian Johnson took some bold risks with this movie, which divided the fanbase. Some loved the fresh take on the franchise, while others felt it strayed too far from the original formula. I fall among the former, since I happen to love risk-taking endeavours. I think the risk paid off, and the film was marked a nice evolution of the franchise. 5. Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi The final chapter in the original trilogy, this movie wraps up the story of Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, and Princess Leia with an epic conclusion. While not as strong as its predecessors, it still delivers some unforgettable moments and a satisfying conclusion. 4. Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens JJ Abrams successfully revived the franchise after the prequels with this entertaining and action-packed movie. It introduced new characters that quickly became fan favorites and kicked off a new era in the Star Wars universe.

3. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Set before the events of A New Hope, this spin-off film tells the story of a group of rebels on a mission to steal the plans for the Death Star. It's a thrilling ride that successfully captures the spirit of the original trilogy while adding its own unique flavor to the mix. 2. Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope The movie that started it all. George Lucas' space opera became an instant classic and spawned a massive franchise. Its groundbreaking special effects, captivating storytelling, and iconic characters helped define the sci-fi genre for generations to come. 1. Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back This is not just the best Star Wars movie, this is one of the best films ever. It also had one of the most iconic twists in cinema. You know what I am talking about. But apart from the hoopla and action, it was also a film with narrative and thematic depth. It had beautiful visuals to boot, and it is hard to imagine but the movie's visuals have aged like fine wine.

