First look of Jared Leto starrer Tron: Ares finally out

Jared Leto just took to Instagram to tease the first look at Tron: Ares and we are excited for the film already.

Tron: Ares will be the latest installment in the Tron franchise.

What is the latest Tron film about?

The film is currently being shot in Vancouver. It stars Jared Leto as Ares, a computer program sent from the digital world into the real world on a dangerous mission to introduce artificial intelligence beings to humans.

Pegged to be one-of-a-kind, the Disney flick also stars Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Hasan Minhaj, Jodie Turner-Smith, Arturo Castro, Cameron Monaghan and Gillian Anderson.

Tron’s latest film is currently running on a delay since production on the feature stopped because of the SAG-AFTRA dual strikes. Now that the production is back on track, the film is expected to be ready by 2025 for viewing.

The film is directed by Maleficent: Mistress of Evil‘s Joachim Rønning. In a statement, the director said, “I’m excited to be part of the Tron franchise and bring this new film to fans around the world. Tron: Ares builds upon the legacy of cutting-edge design, technology, and storytelling. Now more than ever, it feels like the right time to return to the Grid.”

Tron: Ares will be a follow-up to the 1982 seminal science fiction film Tron and the 2010 sequel, Tron: Legacy. While the Tron film centered on a video game designer (Jeff Bridges) entering his own creation, and the follow-up focused on his son (Garrett Hedlund) following in his footsteps, Tron: Ares is expected to spend more time in the real world as a sentient computer program crosses over into the human world not ready for contact.