First look of 'Argylle' featuring Henry Cavill, Dua Lipa released

Good news for Henry Cavill’s fans as Apple TV+ released the first look of his upcoming spy thriller film ‘Argylle’ starring him and popstar Dua Lipa.

The film will follow a skilled spy who suffers from amnesia and is led to believe that he is actually a successful author, with his specialty being spy novels. The film is being directed by Matthew Vaughn from a script by Jason Fuchs, and is based on the upcoming book of the same name by Ellie Conway.

The film also stars including Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Rockwell, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O’Hara, Ariana DeBose, Rob Delaney, John Cena, and Samuel L. Jackson.

The first look released features Henry Cavill and Dua Lipa in each other’s arms in what looks like a setting of a romantic dance at some restaurant. While Cavill is in a green suit, Lipa wears a yellow dress and dons her hair in a bob.

Henry Cavill was most recently seen in the second season of Netflix’s much-acclaimed show ‘The Witcher’ and he is famous for starring as superman in several films. As for Dua Lipa, this will be her first serious acting role. She is otherwise a Grammy-winning singer.

‘Argylle’ is set to be the first instalment of a three-part film trilogy. It currently does not have an official release date but is expected to debut on Apple TV+ at some point later this year.

