This is how co-star Gal Gadot reacted on Alia Bhatt's Hollywood debut post

Look who replied to Alia Bhatt’s news of making Hollywood debut. Well, none other than the Wonder Woman herself, Gal Gadot!

The news made quite a buzz in the Hollywood circles and India as it was announced that Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Gal Gadot starrer ‘Heart of Stone’ alongwith Jamie Dornan in what will be a Netflix exclusive.

After the news came out, Alia shared a screenshot of the announcement posted by Deadline. Her peers from the industry cheered her on while Gal Gadot posted a ‘raised hands’ emoji as a comment on the post.

Earlier, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news and wrote, “ALIA BHATT MAKES HER HOLLYWOOD DEBUT: JOINS GAL GADOT IN NETFLIX FILM... #AliaBhatt makes her global debut, joining #GalGadot in #Netflix’s international spy thriller #HeartOfStone... #TomHarper is directing the pic.”

The film ‘Heart of Stone’ will be directed by Tom Harper with Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder on the script. The film is produced by Skydance's David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger, along with Mockingbird's Bonnie Curtis and Julie Lynn, and Pilot Wave's Gadot and Jaron Varsano.