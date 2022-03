In pics: Gigi Hadid to Ryan Reynolds: Celebrities donating millions to Ukraine relief

Amid the rapidly unfolding Russian-Ukraine crisis, many celebrities have been speaking out and have been continuously making their generous efforts towards the country and the people, who are stuck in the crisis.

Gigi Hadid

Supermodel Gigi Hadid, like most of us is disturbed with the Russia-Ukraine crisis as she pledged to donate her entire Fashion Month earnings towards relief efforts for the people of Ukraine. She announced on Instagram today that she will donate all the fashion weeks’ money.

Gigi Hadid wrote, “Having a set fashion month schedule has meant that my colleagues and I often present new fashion collections during heartbreaking and traumatic times in history. We don’t have control over most of our work schedules, but we would like to walk ‘for’ something. Following in the footsteps of my friend [and fellow model] @micarganaraz, I am pledging to donate my earnings from the fall 2022 shows to aid those suffering from the war in Ukraine, as well as continuing to support those experiencing the same in Palestine.”

