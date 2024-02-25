‘Feels like hallucination’: Taylor Swift left stunned on crowd’s reaction at Sydney concert

Taylor Swift is feeling out of the world! Tay Tay is currently performing in Sydney, Australia, as part of her four-day-long gig. On Sunday, Swift took a moment to acknowledge the love she has gotten from the thousands of fans in Sydney, saying that it's felt like a 'hallucination'. During her third show at Sydney’s Accor Stadium, Swift was left stunned over the reaction she got from the jampacked crowd. Taylor, who looked stunning in the yellow gown, said that she's stunned by the crowd's reaction. In a video posted on X, Swift said, as per People, “This feels like a, like a hallucination I’m having.”

Taylor Swift alters ‘Karma’ lyric for her beau Travis Kelce during Sydney gig | Watch

“This is honestly, you guys, I don't know if I've known this level, that you're on, I might be in uncharted territory here. I’m very happy about it. I’m just stunned. Thank you so much!” she said as the crowd erupted in cheers.



On the third day, Swift went on to perform mashups. The ''Bejeweled'' singer performed "I Wish You Would" and "Is It Over Now?" from 1989 (Taylor's Version) together. Then, she went on to perform ''Exile'' from Folklore and ''Haunted" from Speak Now.



Watch the video here:

In the last three days, the entire Sydney has been taken over by Taylor Swift's fans. On the second show in Sydney, Taylor said that the feeling she's getting from her fans is ''just extraordinary.''



Taylor's Sydney gig has been packed with celebrities. On Saturday, actress Rebel Wilson proved that she's a Swiftie too.



The 43-year-old star was spotted at the VIP tent at Accor Stadium on Saturday. After enjoying the incredible show, Rebel shared a few snippets from the night.

The photos showed her flaunting her friendship bands, photos with Swift's dad, Scott Swift and Taylor's support act, Sabrina Carpenter.