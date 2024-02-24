South Korean producer Shinsadong Tiger found dead in his studio

Renowned K-pop producer Lee Ho-yang is dead. The Korean composer who is known by his professional name of “Shinsadong Tiger,” was found dead on Friday, South Korean police said. He was 41 years old.

Lee was found dead at his Seoul studio, as per Seoul Metropolitan Police. He was found lying on the floor by one of his acquaintances, who then called local emergency services, local media reported.

The person who found the producer dead was trying to reach him. However, when failed to contact him they went to his studio where he was found dead.

Police refused to share more details or the exact cause of his death.

Lee was one of the most know figures in the K-pop industry. In a career of two decades, he has composed chartbuster hits such as Tiara’s ''Roly Poly'', 4Minute’s ''Hot Issue'', Apink’s ''No No No'', Momoland’s ''Bboom Bboom'' and Exid’s ''Up & Down''. He has launched K-pop groups like EXID and Tri. Be.

Born as Lee Ho-Yang, he started his career in 2012 at the age of 18. After years of working and launching his own label company. In 2017, he faced financial troubles as he filed for bankruptcy protection and debt relief measures with a local court, according to Yonhap news agency.

Lee Ho-yang's death once again shed light on the tragedies in the South Korean entertainment industry.

Lee's shocking death comes a few months after Parasite actor Lee Sun Kyun was found dead. The actor was found dead inside his car on December 27, 2023. As per the reports, he died by suicide amid an ongoing drug investigation against him.