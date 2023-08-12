Fast and Furious star Tyrese Gibson sues Home Depot for $1mn, alleging racial profiling, discrimination

Actor Tyrese Gibson, alongside his associates Eric Mora and Manuel Hernandez, has filed a lawsuit against retail giant The Home Depot, seeking $1 million in damages. The lawsuit stems from an alleged incident of racial profiling that occurred at a Los Angeles-area store on the evening of February 11. The plaintiffs assert that they were subjected to discriminatory mistreatment and consumer racial profiling, which they describe as both humiliating and demeaning. Gibson, known for his role in the iconic Fast and Furious franchise, contends that the incident began at a Home Depot checkout station where the trio encountered an unexpected delay due to what was described as a "purported glitch in the system."

This delay lasted for approximately 20 minutes, drawing the attention of a growing crowd. Feeling uncomfortable, Gibson decided to exit the store and wait in his car while Mora and Hernandez remained to complete the transaction.

According to Gibson, he informed the Home Depot cashier of his plan to wait outside, which the cashier reportedly acknowledged and understood. The lawsuit states that Gibson even inquired if there were any further requirements to finalise the transaction, to which the cashier replied in the negative. However, upon Mora and Hernandez's attempt to use Gibson's credit card to complete the purchase, the cashier allegedly refused to proceed, citing "store policy" and demanding identification.

The discrimination allegation

The core of the plaintiffs' argument hinges on the claim that the actions of the cashier and the manager were driven by racial and ethnic biases. The lawsuit contends that no plausible explanation exists for the mistreatment they endured other than their skin color and national origin. The lawsuit goes on to assert that the denial of the transaction, despite Gibson's authorisation, was a result of discriminatory actions. Gibson, Mora, and Hernandez maintain that they were unjustly targeted based on their identities.

Response from The Home Depot

In response to the allegations, a spokesperson for The Home Depot issued a statement affirming the company's commitment to diversity and respect for all individuals. The spokesperson said that discrimination in any form is not tolerated by the organisation and conveyed that they value Tyrese Gibson as a customer. The statement further revealed that attempts have been made to reach out to Gibson and his legal team in an effort to address their concerns and resolve the issue amicably.

The lawsuit and counterclaims

The lawsuit filed by Gibson and his associates accuses The Home Depot of failing to take responsibility for their discriminatory treatment and further accuses the company of doubling down on their stance by seeking legal representation. The lawsuit portrays The Home Depot's response as dismissive and unsympathetic to the pain and distress experienced by the plaintiffs. It counters the notion that the plaintiffs themselves are the problem, instead arguing that the company's actions are at the root of the issue.

