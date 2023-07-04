Fact Check: Is the young girl in the viral video really Jackie Chan's daughter?

A clip featuring Jackie Chan is going viral on social media. Shared with a misleading caption on Twitter, it shows Chan sitting and watching scenes from his action movies with a young girl who gets increasingly teary-eyed as the clip goes on. As per the poster with the handle @Tegadeyforyou, the video shows the veteran action movie star is reminiscing on his glorious film career with his daughter. But the information has since been proven wrong, with a Community Note saying the clip is actually from a new comedy adventure film called Ride On, and the young girl is an actress called Liu Haocun who is playing Chan's daughter in the movie.

You can see the clip for yourself above. What is Ride On about? A Chinese action drama film written and directed by Larry Yang, Ride On tells the story of a stuntman called Luo who is struggling to make ends meet, with barely enough to support his cherished stunt horse, Red Hare. Reluctantly, Luo turns to his estranged daughter and her lawyer boyfriend for assistance upon learning that Red Hare might be auctioned off to settle his debts. Unexpectedly, Luo and Red Hare's clash with debt collectors takes the internet by storm, transforming them into an instant media sensation overnight.

The film also features Liu Haocun, the actress in the video, and Guo Qilin in the cast.

Also Read: Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny movie review: An underwhelming farewell Jackie Chan's relationship with his (real) daughter Etta Ng Chok Lam Etta Ng Chok Lam is the name of Chan's real daughter, who was the result of the martial arts legend's extra-marital affair with Hong Kong actress Elaine Ng Yi-Lei. As per reports, unlike his on-screen daughter, Chan and his biological daughter are not on good terms, and the reason is Etta Ng Chok Lam's sexual orientation. She came out lesbian in 2017. She had said in 2018 that she and her girlfriend are homeless because of her homophobic parents.

Chan, on his part, had admitted in 2013 while promoting the movie Police Story that he had been neglectful of her.

"The story touched a part of me, especially during the crying scenes. I can't help myself but break into tears when filming scenes with Tian Jing because it will remind me of my Xiao Long Nu. I have neglected her for the longest time," he had said.

Although Chan has not spoken of his daughter in 10 years, perhaps his role in Ride On is an admission of him being not an ideal parent to her.

