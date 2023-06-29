Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny movie review: An underwhelming farewell

Cinema's favourite archaeologist-adventurer Indiana Jones returns to the big screen in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, a long-awaited adventure that marks the final chapter in the beloved film series — or at least for Harrison Ford's iconic character. Directed by James Mangold (Logan and Ford v Ferrari), the film is set against the backdrop of a globe-trotting escapade. Once again, Indy embarks on a journey filled with ancient artifacts, treacherous foes, and heart-pounding action. And once again, Indy faces the Nazis led by Jürgen Voller (played by poor Mads Mikkelsen, once again handed the reins of a dastardly villain). This time, however, he is joined by his goddaughter Helena Shaw (Phoebe Waller-Bridge), the daughter of an old, dead friend and fellow archaeologist Basil Shaw (Toby Jones). What is Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny's story all about? We find Indy on the last day of his professional life. The weight of his impending mortality has transformed him into a disillusioned and cantankerous old man, devoid of love, purpose, and the infectious excitement that once defined him. Gone is the intrepid adventurer who fearlessly traversed uncharted territories in pursuit of ancient treasures and knowledge.

Instead, we are faced with a tired and disheartened version of Indy, grappling with a sense of emptiness that permeates his existence. The fire that once burned brightly within him has dwindled, leaving behind a void longing to be reignited.

Enter Waller-Bridge and the quest for the Dial of Destiny. Or more accurately, the quest to prevent the said MacGuffin falling into the wrong hands.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny's bravura opening action sequence The story begins with a gripping sequence set on the brink of World War II's conclusion, deep within the heart of Poland (I think). Indy, still displaying his signature bravado (which is to say, he is younger), finds himself in the custody of the Nazis. A fortunate arrival of an aerial bomb frees him and he finds himself on a train with cars packed with invaluable artifacts some of whom may have more than a historical or aesthetic value.

I am, of course, talking about the titular Dial of Destiny or one of its two fragments, a creation of ancient Greek mathematician Archimedes that can be used to locate fissures of time. How did a mathematician of antiquity create something that is, well, magical (never mind Jürgen's protestations that it works on simple maths)? A good question. We never get a good answer. Nevertheless, this 20-minute opening sequence encapsulates the essence of Indiana Jones, delivering fast-paced, thrilling action involving gunfights, quips, and lots of Nazis meeting their maker. It's glorious.



Also, making this whole opening scene noteworthy is the fact that this is young(er) Indy. And the footage is not a recycled snippet from previous films; instead, advanced technology was employed to de-age Ford. While I had encountered apprehensive tales and unsettling rumours surrounding the de-aging process, I was actually pleasantly surprised by the results. The transformation was executed with remarkable precision, I thought, and dispelled my initial concerns. Of course, your frequency may vary. Is Dial of Destiny any good? Despite the explosive opening, the rest of Dial of Destiny cannot match its brilliant opening. Such moments of brilliance become more and more fleeting. And although I am not that down on the movie as some of the other critics are (I recall a review with the word "disastrous"), I do assert that the film fails to capture the magic and thrill of its predecessors, particularly the first three entries.

The biggest culprit is, as it usually is, the script. It is penned by four people — Mangold, Jez Butterworth, John-Henry Butterworth, and David Koepp — and it appears all four of them had different, often contradictory ideas about some characters and some of the events that transpire in the film. The plot would be a mess even if it weren't so predictable and tired.

I wanted to be happy for an Indiana Jones movie with Harrison Ford as Indy and John Williams' music nicely complimenting with the unfolding visuals. I mean, how cool is that? And for about an hour of its runtime, the film does manage to fulfill my longing for that sense of joy and excitement. Apart from the train sequence, there is a tuk-tuk chase scene in Tangier that was as well-shot as it was filled with frenetic energy and pulse-pounding excitement — classic Indiana Jones. It is a pity that the rest of the film gets bogged down in a sea of nonsense plot developments, inconsistent character growth, and distracting narrative detours.

Waller-Bridge's character particularly seems to undergo frequent shifts in her objectives and intentions. Ambiguity is nice, but not when there is no believable storytelling leading up to those important decisions. Helena, despite Waller-Bridge doing her best with what she is given, comes across as less a character than a cardboard cutout who does whatever the plot demands at the moment.

Even Ford's portrayal of Indiana Jones cannot salvage this lackluster film from tumbling into a pit of mediocrity. The attempt to provide closure for Indy feels forced and halfhearted. It exemplified the true potential of what an Indiana Jones film could achieve when all the elements aligned harmoniously.

It is quite depressing to witness the once-promising momentum of Dial of Destiny falter under the weight of convoluted storytelling choices. What could have been a remarkable and satisfying adventure becomes diluted by a lack of focus, as the plot meanders aimlessly without a clear sense of direction.

