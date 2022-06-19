Ezra Miller aka 'The Flash' dropped from future DCEU films, here's why

Ezra Miller, who is all set to hit the screens in 2023 as Barry Allen from the DCEU’s 'The Flash', has reportedly been shown the door by Warner Bros. due to their escalating legal troubles and incidents of odd behaviour.

The most recent incident that came to light was that of a mother and a 12-year-old child who got a temporary harassment order against them for misbehaving with the child and her family.

According to sources, the studio is not sure whether it will continue working with Ezra for future DCEU films even if there are no more allegations surfacing against them. Another source revealed that there is no light at the end of the tunnel for the studio and they can only hope that the scandal remains under the radar before the film’s release in 2023.

The newly appointed CEO of Warner Bros, David Zasla is in a tight fix as this decision plays against his ambitions of expanding the DCEU on the same level as the MCU. It is yet to be seen what he plans to do with the completed film of 'The Flash.'

'The Flash', which was announced in 2014, has been unlucky for a long time, as it took a while to get a green light and then faced numerous delays.

