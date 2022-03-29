'The Flash' star Ezra Miller arrested for disorderly conduct

‘The Flash’ star Ezra Miller was arrested after an incident in Hawaii bar.

He was arrested after the 29-year-old actor “became agitated while patrons at the bar began singing karaoke,” according to police. Miller then reportedly “began yelling obscenities and at one point grabbed the microphone from a 23-year-old woman singing karaoke…and later lunged at a 32-year-old man playing darts.”

Miller was arrested, charged, posted bond and released.

This is the full statement from Hawaii Police Department:

Shortly after midnight on Monday, March 28, 2022, a 29-year-old man visiting from Vermont was arrested and charged for disorderly conduct and harassment after an incident at a bar in Hilo.

On Sunday, March 27, at 11:30 p.m., South Hilo patrol officers responded to a report of disorderly patron at a bar on Silva Street. During the course of their investigation, police determined that the man, later identified as Ezra Miller, became agitated while patrons at the bar began singing karaoke. Miller began yelling obscenities and at one point grabbed the microphone from a 23-year-old woman singing karaoke (disorderly conduct offense) and later lunged at a 32-year-old man playing darts (harassment offense). The bar owner asked Miller to calm down several times to no avail.

Miller was arrested and charged on both offenses and total bail was set at $500. They provided bail and was released.

Ezra Miller first made an appearance as Barry Allen in The Flash in 2016’s ‘Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice’.